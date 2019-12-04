John Wayne Barfield was born at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 to Jessica Wooten and James Barfield of Moore Haven at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda C. Wooten and Preston C. Wooten Sr. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Edwards and Jerry Barfield. Great-grandmother Carol Ann Eskew.
Kayson Adam Tucker was born at 4:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 to Brittany Keaton and Brandon Tucker of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 7 pounds, 5 ounces and 21.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Crystal Lowe and Scotty Keaton. Paternal grandparents are Marci Nicks and Dan Tucker.