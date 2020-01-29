Iyengar Yoga, founded by deceased B.K.S. Iyengar (1918-2014) author of the book “Light on Yoga,” practiced yoga as a vital way of Life to renew and lengthen muscles, release tension, stress and anxiety stored in muscles and tissues.
Yoga aligns the postures by “lengthening” muscles and tendons rather than “stretching” and pulling them into correct form, then holding the pose to create new muscle memory, letting go of past negative postures. Proper alignment of yoga postures focuses on meditative movement to regenerate and strengthen internal organs.
“Bio-electric energy, converted from certain acidic fruits and vegetables, triggers cells to increase the life-giving flow of internal energy. ‘Bioelectricity’ has been studied since the 18th century, when it was discovered that sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium have a specific electrical charge called ions that generate electricity.” (Severe, et al., 2014)
Bioelectric energy was first studied in Nile Fishes and the Electric Eel (Britannica Science and Body Electricity).
“The body uses this electrical energy to initiate movement, thoughts and behaviors.” (Newson-Davis, et al 2017. “Principles of Biochemistry in the Human Body”)
“Bioelectric currents function in concert with other physical forces to regulate cell behavior especially in ‘regeneration.’” (Levin, Michael 2011. “Regenerative Medicine”)
“Electricity in the body is required by the nervous system to produce signals for physical movement, to think, feel and relax organs for maximum chemical conversion of energy.”
Yoga movement focuses on form as body parts work in tandem with each other, not ignoring rigid and static muscles that leads to improper posture and ultimately pain. Some yoga practitioners move only the more flexible body parts, leaving the rigid and static muscles idle which leads to improper posture and pain. In yoga, the goal is to strengthen weaker muscles and loosen up stiffer ones.
Body alignment, movement and deep breathing is vital for optimal function of the muscles and increased relaxation. Body alignment can be tested by envisioning a straight-line from the top of the head to the floor with shoulders, hips, knees and ankles aligned along this line.
“Proper body alignment in yoga postures, boosts strength without exerting too much pressure on any particular muscle or joint and reduces pressure on the spine by lengthening ligaments that hold it together, reducing abnormal wear and tear of the joints.” (Emma Lynn. Editor, HealthGrinder.com. 2016).
