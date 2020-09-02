“Eyes have no curtains.” These words were printed in Swahili on a piece of material discovered in a Mombasa, Kenya market during the 1970s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS – University of Miami) Indian Ocean study of the Somali Current off East Africa. The Somali Current is a current that reverses at different times of the year. This inscribed material was tumbled together in a bundle at the local market.
I was drawn to the writing, not knowing their meaning, until a kind lady saw me pondering the words and translated them. These words are ingrained in my consciousness. This piece of material has now traveled with me many miles and hangs on a wall in my house. I always remember the words and find them especially revealing in these times where our voices our “muzzled” and hardly decipherable.
As we take up our yoga practice with others, we can clearly see the expression of the eyes. When we are troubled, the forehead draws together into a frown that can be etched there, physically, for a long time, when all we have to do is turn that frown upside down into a smile. Body language speaks out loud and clear.
Setting aside time for yoga can change body language and energy into a positive momentum to reinforce healthy thinking. Practicing yoga is a “choice” to self-express through postures that strengthen the mind and body. Yoga awakens self-determination and individual assessment, not conditioned by media or political programming. Yoga reinforces awareness of physical conditioning.
Begin today’s yoga practice by simply lying down on the yoga mat, closing the eyes and spreading a beautiful smile across the face. A smile is enlivening and scientifically proven to produce other positive effects. A smile changes negative energy by “activating the release of neuropeptides to fight off stress. Neuropeptides are tiny moles that allow neurons to communicate and facilitate messaging to the body depicting happiness, sadness, anger or depression. The ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitters, endorphins and serotonin are released when a smile flashes across the face as it relaxes the body and can lower heart rate and blood pressure.” (Psychology Today, 2017)
So, clear the mind, let go of programmed thoughts and put on some classical or mellow music as you deepen each inhale and exhale. Spread the palms open beside the legs and release tension in the fingers. When laying flat, keep the chin close to the chest to prevent neck strain. Gently turn the head from side to side and back to the center. Stay relaxed in the posture until you have released stored tightness.
Travel the breath through the length of the legs. Let the feet splay out to the sides. Spread the toes apart, hold them and let the feet go. Sink deeper into the mat. If troublesome thoughts creep into the mind, let them float by like little butterflies and relax. Awaken a conscious awareness to find peace and harmony.
As you return to a standing posture, remember to practice straighten/lengthening the back. Select a few other yoga postures to challenge and discipline the mind and body. Stay focused inward.
As each day renews an opportunity for joy and happiness. smile through the veiled mask of negativity with kind inflections of words and evoking gestures to others to renew beauty and harmony, remembering the Swahili words: “Eyes have no curtains.”
“Your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy” Thich Nhat Hanh.