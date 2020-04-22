Yoga is “rejuvenation,” “regeneration” and renewal. Yoga emphasizes the evaluation of daily habits and behaviors that improve wellness. One invader that has existed for millions of years in living entities is the regenerative virus.
“Many viruses infect simple organisms such as amoebas and marine algae which indicates they may have an ancient origin, possibly as a parasitic life-form, adapted to the invasive ‘virus lifestyle.’ In fact, viruses may be responsible for significant episodes of evolutionary change,” (Scientific American, 2008). “A virus is a parasitic type of microorganism that cannot reproduce without a host cell. After contacting a host cell, a virus will insert genetic material into the host and take over that host. “
“Virus hypothesis: Viruses evolved from complex molecules of nucleic acid and proteins either before, or, at the same time as the first cells appeared on Earth billions of years ago. As the virus replicates in the body, it starts to affect the host slowly after a period of incubation,” (Medical News Today, 2020).
A Yoga practice boosts and regulates human immunity by increasing blood flow through deep cleansing breaths, clearing out the mucus in nasal passages and chest congestion. The practice of “Pranayama” (alternate nostril breathing) increases the intake of oxygen into the bloodstream and cleanses tissues and muscles to work more efficiently. Deep breathing helps to expel stored toxins such as carbon dioxide, building greater resistance to infection. Rotating inhales and exhales fully through each nostril, increases oxygenated blood to be better absorbed throughout the body. Various yoga postures such as “inversions” i.e. shoulder stands, deep forward bends and “legs up the wall” also assist the lymphatic system to filter out toxins.
Yoga postures help to “destress,” as stress lowers the immune system. “Destressing” helps the mind and body to maintain a peaceful consciousness moving through negative energy. Yoga increases awareness to avoid absorbing destructive negative energy. Sitting calmly and quietly, practicing deep breathing allows the body to establish a “stasis” (equilibrium) receptive to harmony and positive feelings.
Total involvement in yoga practice is the beginning. It is not the execution of poses in rapid succession such as a calisthenic exercise where you huff, puff, perspire and experience general fatigue or exhaustion seemingly to make one feel this is a beneficial “workout.” Yoga is not a “workout!” It is a methodical experience of pleasure, performed with relaxation, slow motion and little strain. Yoga leaves one feeling elevated, revitalized, not drained. The consciousness in a yoga practice is fixed on what is happening within the organism.
Yoga involves deep concentration on movement, expelling interfering thoughts. Yoga is a continual learning process that begins with relaxation on the waves of the healing breath.
As human beings, we can affirm our health as a positive goal with corresponding habits that initiate a proactive lifestyle. This is the best behavior we can adapt to regenerate and maintain a healthy body.
Thoughts to ponder: “A chicken or any living being is a physical system of an astonishing high order. Where does this organization come from and how is it sustained? A chicken stays alive long enough to produce eggs, eating and breathing. Food and oxygen provide the raw materials from which living entities extract energy and stay alive,” (“The Fabric of the Cosmos,” Brian Greene, 2004).
What positive energies within our physical and mental boundaries, can we choose to adapt to maintain health and fitness? We can begin by establishing a higher order of behavior: Choose a yoga practice.
