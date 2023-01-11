When the way of the world becomes too much for us, turn over a new leaf into a new yoga practice. Yoga harmonizes the mind, body and spirit as a beautiful melody of movement that flows with life no matter the situation. Yoga is a way to neutralize the pressure of the world, escape disturbing distractions and harmonize to a new melody of life’s beauty. There are many soothing melodies that enhance yoga with slow movement that eases body tensions, relax muscles and especially the mental strains in the mind that may dwell deeply in the consciousness.
When you practice yoga regularly, it will become a peaceful place to reside and escape the pressure of the everyday tensions.
The first step is to begin the practice by simply finding a peaceful location of beauty and rolling out the yoga mat to begin.
The only goal in yoga is to dwell in a sense of beauty and harmony. Even if the mind and body are distracted on a daily basis with the choice of every day work, tension of the job or lack of one, discovering how the slow movements and focusing on doing the postures lifts the mind and body into another reality of calmness.
After surviving the pomp and circumstance of holiday events, shopping, cooking and fulfilling “obligations,” it is now time to return to your true nature of reality: beauty, sensitivity, calmness and sweeping out tension to replace it with calmness. The calmness of the mind is always there; it just needs to be activated. A daily yoga practice in mind and body is a way to return to harmony.
“Breaking free” is inevitable when you begin to practice yoga. Yoga is a rescue from the everyday pressures and obligations and a return in the mind and body to calmness, harmony and serenity. This is what yoga poses initiate through the body and mind, but it takes concentration into the practice with meditative moves where the world does not distract and re-create tension.
Tension is the worst energy of the human spirit. However, one’s consciousness is awakened to an awareness of practicing harmony and letting go of tense thoughts and wasted actions that the mind has relinquished to automation without thinking. This is the breakthrough for a new serenity.
In a simple yoga posture at the end of the Shield Wellness class, the students are lifting their spirit to return back to the work with a smile on their face and a laugh in their heart.