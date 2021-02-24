Physical pain signals tension in the body and the nerves automatically react. Humans have a “flight or fight” response. Sometimes the “mind” is bypassed and survival instinct spontaneously kicks in. When an unpredictable emergency subsides and conscious mental faculties can be regained, there is an opportunity to awaken the mind and body to another level of awareness where “healing” can begin.
During a recovery period, yoga offers a pathway to rediscover the value of life and move in a new direction of growth and awareness. The mind can breathe in the fresh air of awareness as the healing energy takes charge. Opening the energy field into a reflective dialogue and initiating greater dimensional awareness of who you are on a higher level, aligns the truth of self to a higher goal of health and wellness. Practicing a healthy eating plan is part of a yoga practice severing your higher-level inner teacher to savor and understand new growth patterns.
When negative surroundings seem to obliterate a positive attitude, it is the time to move forward, renew and revisit your goals in life. Yoga provides an understanding of self-forgiveness and strength, initiating new practices in life that introduce positive transformations. Within each person lies a deeper wisdom that unfolds when life presents unexpected opportunities to become whole. Let’s begin with simplicity actualizing the energy of a yoga posture.
Begin today’s yoga practice as a transformational path out of chaos by releasing any thoughts that create tension from the mind into the body. A modified “Half-Moon” pose extends the trunk poised over a strongly balanced leg on the ground and the other floating in space. You can use a sturdy block and a flat wall to lean on to gain balance.
Stand near the wall in the starting pose of “Tadassana,” where the body is lean and long, feet shoulder width apart and ears in alignment with the shoulders. As you move the right hand to the block or floor, bend the right knee and then lift the left leg to the back with toe pointed. Open the body and turn the head to the right and look up to the sky. Hold the posture for several minutes as the body lengthens from the inside and the mind relaxes. Align the arms in a straight line and inhale long and steady before exhaling.
“Half Moon” or “Modified Half Moon” pose strengthens the core muscles in the thighs and abdomen, as the back of each thigh is extended and held tightly. Hold the pose for as long as you can, concentrating on the thighs of both legs turning to the outside. Straighten each arm and focus on keeping them aligned long.
This pose will heighten concentration on body awareness floating in space, as you send your energy into perfecting your stance. Be sure to focus also on the wrist of each hand as you extend the fingers long for greater balance support. Awaken the fingers! This is a balance pose, even when using the wall or a block. It is a beginning! Keep the standing knee within the leg and the foot straight. Avoid straining the neck as you turn the chin upwards. The inner concentration removes the mind from worldly thoughts as you improve balance. When the mind is focused inwardly, more order is created for balance — mentally, physically and emotionally. The beauty of “Half Moon” is how the brain controls body movement as the thoughts are translated into specific actions that improve muscle extension and balance.
Human beings have choices, especially in critical situations that seem “beyond” comprehension. We may not be able to understand “the why” of incidents; however, we can awaken our consciousness to move forward in our thoughts from what we do know. The body needs positive energy. Each person can choose how to think about whatever situation surrounds us. It is our choice to accept or re-think the so-called “reality” and manifest healing thoughts beyond our limited understanding. This is positive energy directed into growth and creation of a new reality from the status quo.
Yoga can be practiced anywhere, anytime if you can “think.” Physical practice can follow when ready. But first, visualize yourself “healed” from negativity. “Growth” and “wellness” is a perspective and a personal choice. Re-direct your energy to create a positive reality, no matter what! Now, be happy!