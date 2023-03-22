As a pharmacist, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of proper treatment in managing asthma. In today’s article, I will provide a comprehensive overview of the various types of prescription medications used to treat asthma.

Inhaled corticosteroids are one of the most commonly prescribed asthma medications. They work to reduce inflammation in the airways, but they don’t work in seconds, so they are not considered a “rescue” inhaler. Two popular examples of these drugs are Flonase and Qvar.

