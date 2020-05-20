“In 1901, the only the only roadway in interior Alaska was the Yukon River Trail. The trail was marked every year with branches and kept flagged by mail carriers who made weekly trips from Dawson to Nome, a distance of 1,600 miles, stopping at mail cabins near the riverbank for the shelter of the carriers and their dogs,” (“Old Yukon, Tales, Trail and Trials, Memoirs of Judge Wickersham,” University of Alaska, 2009).
Judge Wickersham “traveled the Alaska interior (more than 300,000 square miles) dealing justice by dog team (Alaskan Malamutes) to murderers, thieves, con men and settlers during the Gold Rush Days in 50 degrees below zero conditions.“
“One morning,” says Judge Wickersham, “it was 20 below zero and our eight team of mail dogs gathered to prepare for the 25 to 30 mile run to the next station. It rained and was 45 degrees below. My foot was badly blistered on the sole so we filled it with coal oil from the lantern, a rapid cure. We looked over the horizon and saw wonderful images. We passed much open water in the river and dangerous conditions but proceeded. The temperature will be 20 below zero tonight.”
What was the driving force of some of these early explorers not seeking riches from Yukon gold? Judge Wickersham (Tacoma, Washington) says he was awed by the inspiring beauty of Mount McKinley and was seeking to create freedom and survival for those who dared the elements of the raw Yukon wilderness in the 1900s. Many of the early pioneers, including Florida pioneer Cow Hunter, Bud Adams were fueled by adventure and the challenge of a new life. Now deceased, Adams said in his memoirs, “his greatest satisfaction came from things he did when no one was looking.”
What lessons of the early explorers are offered to yoga practitioners carving out a new perspective of Life in the 21st Century? Is it curiosity? Challenge? Discovering an untapped reservoir within the human body, mind or spirit?
In today’s technological age, no one can stop the influence of the “faster-than-the-speed-of-of light” locomotion, but one can choose not to board the train and live a purposeful life. Living a “purposeful life” in a fast-paced world is a daunting but worthwhile challenge requiring objective analysis, prioritization and realignment of everyday values creating meaningful experiences from every mundane activity. A simple yoga lifestyle reflects an economy of life, being aware of alluring, persuasive ads that “hawk” conformity, group think, versus worthy individuality, creativity and a healthy mindset.
Adapting a yoga practice inspires goals. Yoga honors a peaceful code of ethics and a meditative spirit, repose and respect for each person. Yoga is not intended to force perfection, as it is an awakening of internal potential. As yoga practitioner and author, Depok Chopra says yoga reflects an “Ageless body; timeless mind.”
One yoga pose that inspires regeneration is “Camel Pose.” This posture awakens vigilant consciousness or self-oriented mindfulness and helps abandon distress. Begin by kneeling to the knees on the floor. Use a cushion if it is not comfortable, placed on top of the Yoga mat. Keep thighs and feet together with toes pointing backwards. Place the palms on the hips, curve slowly backward and extend the ribs forward. Inhale and exhale for three minutes. Then, slowly, slide the hands down the buttocks and curve the head back and level. If possible, release each hand, one at a time, slowly down the back of the thighs, then down to each heel. This will take time.
“Camel Pose” tones core muscles and relieves drooping shoulders and a hunched back. This is a great pose for everyone but do it slowly and allow the body to adjust. Enjoy your exploration of new life!