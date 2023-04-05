Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, plays a vital role in various physiological processes in the human body. We can’t make it ourselves. We have to eat it or take dietary supplements.

As you know, vitamin C functions as an antioxidant, protecting our body against oxidative stress caused by free radicals which destroy cells. This leads to chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and faster aging (due to a breakdown in collagen).

Recommended for you