Dear Karen,

My father lives in a memory care facility. He is in the early stages of dementia, yet still very aware of many things concerning his mental and physical health. I have witnessed several times that staff members aren’t always sensitive and kind when it comes to respecting his dignity. I can see how he feels embarrassed and humiliated when they help with certain aspects of daily living that he is still capable of doing himself. How would you suggest I approach the staff concerning this issue?

