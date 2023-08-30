My father lives in a memory care facility. He is in the early stages of dementia, yet still very aware of many things concerning his mental and physical health. I have witnessed several times that staff members aren’t always sensitive and kind when it comes to respecting his dignity. I can see how he feels embarrassed and humiliated when they help with certain aspects of daily living that he is still capable of doing himself. How would you suggest I approach the staff concerning this issue?
Sadly, I have witnessed this exact situation many times. It often seems like staff training has more emphasis on what tasks need to be accomplished rather than the best way to accomplish them. You must know that your visits and meeting your father’s needs can be difficult, so just imagine what it is like for the aides who have been there for 12 hours and have cared for 30 patients during their shift.
Unfortunately, due to frustration, fatigue and many times burn-out, staff members tend to treat all the patients the same, regardless of their symptoms and abilities. While some dementia patients may need help with dressing or eating, your father may be one who is still able to choose his own clothing and cut his own meat. For him, and others in the same stage, being constantly told what to do feels like a total loss of dignity and control.
If your loved one complains about this, you may use humor to soften the blow of humiliation. Try jokingly saying, “I think it might be nice to have a private maid to lay out my clothes. You are treated like royalty.”
On a more serious note, it is extremely important to keep all staff as an ally. I certainly believe in advocating for your loved one but rather than confronting an aide individually with complaints and problems, experience has taught me that making an appointment with the director of nursing is a far better approach. Go to your meeting with a positive attitude and be prepared to discuss your requests and review your list. I would always hand that list directly to them with a smile and a thank you.
In an ideal world, the director of nursing will bring attention to any care suggestions at a staff meeting to ensure everyone is aware of needed routine changes. Though challenging, it is always in your loved ones’ best interest for staff and family to maintain a team relationship.
