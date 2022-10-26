Catalase is an enzyme that was first noticed in 1818, and almost a century later in 1900, a scientist named Oscar Loew gave us its name. He found catalase in both animal tissue and plant matter.
This enzyme is equally important to human beings as its sister called “glutathione.” You probably heard of that because it’s promoted in many natural health circles as our master antioxidant. But catalase is equally important and today’s information is devoted to the benefits of catalase.
You secrete catalase from the liver. Hydrogen peroxide is produced by every single cell in your body as part of natural metabolism, but like other cytokines, it can become excessive. If you don’t neutralize it and break it down right away, the free radical tilts your body in the direction of pain and rusting (more grey hair, gloomy feelings and other signs of aging and disease).
Most research on catalase is centered around cancer. That’s because levels of H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide) and free radicals are very high in patients with cancer. It may be one of the contributing factors of how DNA strands get damaged. There isn’t a ton of research on catalase, like there is on glutathione, but what is out there is quite compelling.
We know that antibodies can be formed against the CAT gene and therefore, in certain autoimmune conditions (possibly Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), catalase secretion is low. If that’s low, peroxide is high, and remember, peroxide = pain.
There are catalase supplements; I even make one. But that’s not what I am referring to here. When I say “catalase,” I don’t mean a pill, I mean the enzyme you produce in your body … the enzyme that is secreted naturally from your own liver. I am not saying that taking a supplement helps any disease because 1) we simply don’t know that and 2) we can’t say it if we know it.
Catalase supplements tjat are sold nationwide have the following impact:
- 1. Catalase helps reduce oxidation processes in the body
- 2. Catalase turns hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen
- 3. Catalase protects DNA and mitochondrial function
Before I end this, this whole business of looking more attractive. We as a population will spend a lot of money on cosmetics, fillers, facials and other beauty treatments deemed special. It’s just so we can look in the mirror, and like what we see. We forget that the fastest way to look old and crinkly is to go out into the sun without sunscreen or a hat.
Catalase works from within to prevent rusting. It does so by breaking down H2O2. Catalase will not act as a “filler” so don’t expect that, but it could perhaps ease the signs of aging if your skin cells have been damaged from prior treatments or radiation. Time may steal our youth, but it does it faster in people who are short on catalase. For a more detailed version of my article visit suzycohen.com.”
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.