Catalase is an enzyme that was first noticed in 1818, and almost a century later in 1900, a scientist named Oscar Loew gave us its name. He found catalase in both animal tissue and plant matter.

This enzyme is equally important to human beings as its sister called “glutathione.” You probably heard of that because it’s promoted in many natural health circles as our master antioxidant. But catalase is equally important and today’s information is devoted to the benefits of catalase.

