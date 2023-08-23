Elder Affairs Florida is sponsoring of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program with the help of Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring.
Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants at the center(s) listed below and will be provided regardless of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation.
Participants eligible for free and/or reduced-price meals must complete an application with documentation of eligibility information including the number and names of all household members, the last four digits of the Social Security Number of the head of household/primary wage earner or adult signing the application or an indication that a household member does not have one, total monthly household income or Food Stamps, 551, or Medicaid identification number, and the signature of an adult care center participant.
The Income Eligibility Guidelines for Free and Reduced-Price Meals, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, is available by contacting Change of Pace at 863-382-1188.