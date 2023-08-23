Elder Affairs Florida is sponsoring of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program with the help of Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring.

Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants at the center(s) listed below and will be provided regardless of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation.

