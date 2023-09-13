Personal transformation to grow in mind and body is part of the yoga philosophy.
Time does not stand still and health choices are an integral part of moving forward. Yoga awakens the inner consciousness to review and renew health standards such as how much to eat and what kinds of foods. Do we choose organic selections, apportion the amount of food at each sitting and tone down the speed at which we consume each meal? These are great questions to ponder and act upon to determine a healthy way of life.
Another choice is how we move the body. Do we walk, run, twist and contemplate our health choices from exercise fitness to intake of proteins? When we choose a yoga practice it involves the wholeness of the mind and body to live healthy with the foods we eat and the way we choose to move. A yoga consciousness includes evaluation of habits, foods, thoughts and how to initiate positive choices for health and fitness.
Yoga is about personal transformation daily. We first need to examine our thinking and choices. Yoga emphasizes a selection of foods to enhance the mind and body to grow in harmony with health and wellness. Today’s posture lengthens and strengthens the back, legs and arms as well as focuses the mind on balance. This is a demanding pose that activates the elimination of toxins in the body, boosting the immune system and improving circulation. Pain in the body is eliminated by challenging different movements with twists, extensions, and alignment of the spine. If there is back pain, this pose encourages movement by elongating the spine and core muscles of the abdomen. In this pose, the muscles of the back and legs release tension through the long muscles. Lengthening the muscles through twists and forward bends creates balance with a slow movement to actualize the body in the pose and then holding it while deeply breathing.
Then the body is lengthened and through deep breathing, the muscles can release long held tensions rather than forcing and driving the tension inward. To initiate back extension posture, stand tall in Tadasana or Mountain Pose formed to one side. Inhale and exhale, lengthen the front of the spine and lean forward. Continue to downward move the core in a straight line. Allow your weight to pass down through both legs to the feet and feel your spine flowing upwards as the muscles in the neck and the shoulders release and widen. Feel your head aligning between your heels as the body lengthens in a 45-degree forward bend. Make all your weight onto one foot as you lean forward over the standing leg, on the same side lengthening forward with the head in alignment with the upper arm. Reach the opposite arm straight back to grab hold of the ankle. If you are not able to reach the ankle, rest the arm on the buttocks of back of the leg. In yoga you do what you can to determine your present strength and abilities. Holding this posture without letting your body drop forward will gently open the hip of the raised leg as it strengthens the other one.
Yoga is about slow movement, deep breathing and alignment of the spine while improving deep breathing to circulate more oxygen through the body as it gathers and releases toxins in the blood with deep inhales through the nose.
Take your yoga practice into a quiet space where you can concentrate, perhaps listen to some quiet tranquil music as you move and work on closing the eyes while holding the different postures to improve balance.
Yoga is incorporated in everyday moves to not only make the body more flexible but also to calm the mind and hold tranquil thoughts that heal.
Join the Shield Wellness Center classes, 497 Casablanca Circle, Sebring. Mats and props are furnished and the classes are free. Classes meet Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m., and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m.