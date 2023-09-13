Yoga pose

Yoga practitioners Nancy Zachary, Siobhan White, Shanna Tacy, Jen Noble and Arline Tosi demonstrate pose.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

Personal transformation to grow in mind and body is part of the yoga philosophy.

Time does not stand still and health choices are an integral part of moving forward. Yoga awakens the inner consciousness to review and renew health standards such as how much to eat and what kinds of foods. Do we choose organic selections, apportion the amount of food at each sitting and tone down the speed at which we consume each meal? These are great questions to ponder and act upon to determine a healthy way of life.

