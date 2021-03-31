TAVARES — In order to meet the needs of area children and teens, the Cornerstone Hospice Bereavement team is increasing the frequency of the virtual support groups offered to participants. Beginning April 1, Children’s Bereavement Counselor Kristen Nardolillo, LCSW, will meet with youth who are struggling with the loss of a loved one or who may be feeling anxious, upset or confused because of school, family issues, friends and the pandemic. The updated schedule of the support groups follows:
Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6–11) First and third Monday, from 3–4 p.m.
Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12–17) First and third Tuesday, from 5–6 p.m.
Teen Talks Support Group (ages 12–17) First and third Wednesday, from 3:30–4:30 p.m.
The support groups are virtual and free to any resident in Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties in Florida and Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall counties in Georgia. You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.