Here in Colorado, they open our community pool in late May and it stays open for swimming until September. I only go swimming there a couple of times during the season, however, I use my hot tub pretty routinely, especially in the winter when it’s cold or snowy.
Exposure to the chlorinated hot tub makes my skin very dry, and sometimes itchy and “pruney.”
Today, I thought it would be fun to take a look into the effects of chlorine exposure and compare that to beach water since I went swimming in Cancun recently but had to get out almost immediately due to the sargassum seaweed.
Most swimming pools rely on chlorine as a robust disinfectant, keeping the water free from harmful bacteria and providing us with a relatively germ-free swimming experience. Chlorine very quickly strips away the natural oils that protect the skin, leading to dryness, dehydration, and sometimes an itchy, flaky texture.
On the other end of the spectrum, the vast, open waters of the ocean provide a different swimming experience. Historically, saltwater has been used therapeutically for its healing properties. But the high salt concentration can cause also dehydration and dryness.
Just like chlorine, the worsening of eczema and psoriasis is due to the disruption of the skin’s barrier function. That is after all the skin’s number one job ... to provide a barrier between the environment and the inside of you.
Certain seaweeds, like sargassum, present unique challenges and again, I can tell you that firsthand. It wasn’t horrible, but it was sweeping against my legs constantly so while in Cancun, I pretty much stayed out of the water.
Navigating the aquatic terrain can be tricky, so here’s how to enjoy swimming and offset the potential problems:
1. Always rinse thoroughly after a swim. In many hotels, and certainly, at home, you should take a quick shower after your hot tub or pool event.
2. Hydrate your skin using a lightweight moisturizer.
3. Monitor any changes in your skin condition because if you’ve been swimming in a pool that does not have enough chlorine you will notice the rash, bumps, or redness pretty quickly and you can then receive treatment before it becomes full blown.
4. If you live near the beach and you’re an ocean swimmer, avoid swimming in areas with sargassum seaweed. It’s mainly on the beaches that are Atlantic side.
5. If you’re prone to dry skin or itchiness, try a good skin care supplement that will provide skin-loving probiotics that are healing and soothing. I custom-formulated such a product called DermaScript.
6. There’s the problem of premature aging due to the sun’s UVA/UVB rays. Always wear sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat to protect yourself.
With a touch of care and a splash of awareness, you can have the best of both water worlds. Happy swimming! If this topic interests you, you can read the longer, comprehensive article posted at suzycohen.com.
