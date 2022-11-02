Today’s article is about timing your medication properly. It’s called “chronotherapy.” This ensures that your drug (or supplement) therapy is optimally timed to your disease and symptoms, and in some cases to gene expression.
Almost every adult in the United States takes medication, whether it’s over-the-counter or prescription, and the popularity of pharmaceuticals is absolutely staggering. But millions of people have taken their pills at the wrong time, which means they have a higher risk of problems, some of which are life-threatening.
Today’s article will offer clarity. Let’s start with hypertension since poorly controlled blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.
1. Blood Pressure Medications
It is well known that some people with hypertension experience a morning blood pressure surge. For this reason, blood pressure pills are best taken at nighttime, before bed. It helps reduce a morning blood pressure surge. Whether you take ACE inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers or ARBs, this category of medication is best taken at bedtime.
Medications and supplements for thyroid health are almost always taken in the daytime. All thyroid medications including Synthroid® and Armour and others should be taken upon arising, or within the hour. This best matches your circadian rhythm and allows you to effectively metabolize the food you eat all day. The two popular supplements have chronological effects too: Iodine should be taken in the morning, and/or if you take ashwagandha herb, it is best taken at night.
People often report experiencing night-time symptoms that worsen. These may include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, and anxiety. Lung function shows a circadian pattern with most discomfort occurring in the early morning.
For this reason, you see most medications for asthma given at bedtime, so that the body can process the medication and get it to the tissues that need it at the right time. Albuterol can be taken as needed, any time of day. Theophylline is a medication used in asthma that is fairly stimulating so if you are taking a long-acting version of that drug, take it in the morning.
4. Cholesterol Medications
We synthesize cholesterol while sleeping. It is churning out almost 40% of your total daily cholesterol production! So you can already guess that taking a statin with a short half-life with dinner is probably ideal. Those would include simvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, and fluvastatin. The same chronological timing applies to dietary supplements used for high cholesterol.
Long-acting statins like atorvastatin may be taken any time of day.
I have a much longer article about this topic posted on my website, suzycohen.com and it includes how to time antidepressants, medications for rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, as well as acid reflux. Chronotherapy is a valuable strategy that maximizes the benefits of medication while reducing side effects. Taking a drug at the wrong time will only cause more problems than it fixes, so please consider timing, and discuss the ideal regimen with your local pharmacist.