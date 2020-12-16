AVON PARK — During the December meeting of South Florida State College’s (SFSC) District Board of Trustees, 24 students studying for careers in the health sciences at SFSC received $24,324 in scholarships.
Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships were awarded to SFSC students in nursing, dental education, and radiography programs. The students may use the scholarships for tuition, textbooks, lab fees, and childcare.
Students receiving the scholarships are studying within three health science disciplines:
Nursing: Angelica Alicea of Highlands County, Teresa Baker of Highlands County, Elisar Cleto of Hardee County, Caitlin Cwalinski of Highlands County, Vanessa Davidson of Highlands County, Ray Nino Espidol of Highlands County, Abigail Fraga of Highlands County, Breanna Lee of Highlands County, Eduardo Magana of Highlands County, Erin McGlinchey of Highlands County, Jessica Morris of Hardee County, Ivone Nava of Highlands County, Stephanie Quezada of DeSoto County, and Diana Tello of Highlands County.
Dental Education: Deborah Figuero of Hardee County, Sebrina Gillilan of Highlands County, Jasmine Gutierrez-Montes of Hardee County, Noel Henry of Polk County, and Jaylin Maynard of DeSoto County.
Radiography: Abigail Doucet of Highlands County, Rebecca Nadaskay of Hardee County, Niki Rast of Hardee County, and Brittanie West of Highlands County.
The scholarships are the result of a partnership between the Florida College System (FCS) Foundation and Florida Blue. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship was created to sustain a source of funding for student scholarships at Florida colleges to meet the growing need for skilled nurses and allied health professionals who serve the state’s diverse population. The SFSC Foundation provided a 50% match of the original award from the FCS Foundation and Florida Blue, as the funds must be matched dollar for dollar by private donors at the local level.
“Because of Florida Blue’s commitment to education, SFSC students are provided with the resources they need to complete their programs of study. The scholarships also allow the students to focus time and energy on their coursework, as many of these programs require intensive study and clinical commitments,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC’s executive director of institutional advancement. “These students will soon begin their careers in nursing, dental care, and radiography—all of which play a critical role in keeping our community safe and healthy.”
The FCS Foundation, based in Tallahassee, is a nonprofit organization that solicits gifts and donations from corporations and individuals for distribution to Florida’s 28 community and state colleges. SFSC has received scholarships for health sciences students since 2006. Florida Blue, previously known as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, provides individual and group health insurance to millions of Floridians.