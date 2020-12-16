AVON PARK — The Forty and Eight Voiture 899, based in Highlands County, presented scholarships for the fall academic term and commemorative nurses’ training Forty and Eight emblem lapel pins to four South Florida State College (SFSC) nursing students.
Amy Hines, a student who is working toward her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), received a $375 scholarship; Whitney Wood, a student working toward her BSN, received a $250 scholarship; Giselle Mendez, who is working toward her Associate in Science in Nursing (ADN), received a $500 scholarship; and Shanice Lewis, a student working toward her Practical Nursing (PN) career certificate, received a $500 scholarship. The scholarship money may be used to help offset the cost of tuition, books, or any other needs associated with their studies.
The Forty and Eight scholarship was established through the SFSC Foundation. Criteria for the scholarship are that the student must be enrolled in one of SFSC’s nursing programs and must be enrolled at least half time in their respective program.
“It’s important to support nursing students because nursing is vital to keeping a community healthy,” said Scottie-Ann Murphy, past Chef de Gare of the Voiture 899. “Anyone in the medical field is needed, especially during this pandemic. These people work endlessly.”
The Forty and Eight is a national organization of war veterans and a longtime sponsor of nurses’ training. As of July 2020, the Forty and Eight across the United States has expended over $34,400,000 toward scholarships and assisted 52,186 nurses in obtaining their nursing degrees.
SFSC offers an online BSN program, a two-year ADN program, an 11-month PN career certificate program, and a 13-month Transition Nursing (Licensed Practical Nursing to Registered Nurse) program. For more information, visit southflorida.edu.