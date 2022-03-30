March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month! This month, please be mindful of your colon health and get your recommended colorectal cancer screening done.
- Colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable and curable cancer if diagnosed at an early stage. Yet, it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The National Cancer Institute’s SEERdatabase states that the five-year survival rates for the early stages of colorectal cancer is 91%, whereas the five-year survival rate drops to 14% in advanced colorectal cancer stage.
Colorectal cancer is generally prevalent in individuals above 45 years of age, however, there has been noticeable increase in colorectal cancer incidence in younger population which is known as early onset colorectal cancer. The CRC death rate rose from 2005-2019 by 1.2% per year in individuals younger than 50 years and by 0.6% per year in those aged 50-54 years.
Risk factors associated with an increased risk of colon cancer include age, ethnicity, family or personal history of colorectal cancer or polyps, inflammatory bowel disease conditions like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, diet consisting of low fiber, high fats, high calories, and red and processed meats, chronic conditions like diabetes and insulin resistance, obesity, gut health, tobacco and alcohol use, and sedentary or inactive lifestyle. Gut microbiome is also an important modulator of gut health. A healthy and diverse gut microbiome is associated with healthy gut whereas dysbiosis or presence of pathogenic bacteria such as Fusobacterium is associated with cancer.
The typical indicative symptoms of colorectal cancer involve changes in bowel movements (color or size of stool or bowel habits), abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and/or sudden changes in weight. While these are also common with other GI problems, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), it’s important to follow up timely with your doctor to be sure. So, if you exhibit any of these symptoms, be proactive in seeking appropriate diagnostic testing through your primary care physician or by directly contacting a gastroenterologist, a physician specializing in such conditions.
Colorectal cancer is diagnosed through regular screenings. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening minimum every 10 years starting at the age of 45. Ethnicity is a risk factor for colorectal cancer. African Americans have a greater risk of colon cancer so the recommended screening age for this ethnic group is in fact dropped to 40 years. The rates of new colon and rectal cancer have been steadily declining in the U.S. primarily due to improvements in screening. While this is good news, there are still a large portion the adult population who don’t get screened regularly, or worse don’t get screened at all. 1 in 3 adults are NOT up to date with their recommended screenings. So, the opportunity exists to continue to reduce the incidence of this preventable disease. Moreover, a significant drop in Colorectal cancer screening recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic is of grave concern. This screening deficit means there are many undiagnosed cases waiting to wreak havoc. Recent studies show that the cancers diagnosed after delayed screenings are of advanced stages with poor prognosis. We urge people to get the screenings done on time, it saves lives! If you have been putting off the screening because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, you schedule your screening immediately.
Another issue of concern is that 10% of colon and rectal cancer occurs in people under the age of 50. Unfortunately for this age group, the rates of cancer incidence is rising sharply. Primary reasons are thought to include diet and lifestyle factors, such as smoking, red & processed meats, fried foods, alcohol, physical inactivity – although the other risk factors listed above apply as well. And worst of all, mortality rates for cancer incidence is disproportionately high for this group because the cancers are not often diagnosed until at more advanced stages. So, for this group a “self-help” screening protocol with support from their physician becomes critical.
For individuals over the age of 75, “there may be considerations that support colorectal cancer screening in an individual patient.” Patients who are otherwise in good health with good life expectancy and want to maintain their active lifestyle may prefer to continue their defensive screening program. When one considers that the median age for detection is 69, and that the frequency of increased occurrence correlates with advancing age, this may make sense for a senior with otherwise good health status. For example, the direct correlation with increase in age is reflected in the increased number of colonic precancerous polyps. In Highlands County, our recent clinical data has shown that there is 25 to 30% of precancerous polyp detection incidence when patients above age 75 have undergone a colonoscopy for a diagnostic reason.
So, in March, get your colorectal cancer screenings! Regardless of a lack of symptoms, now, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you are caught-up on your checkups. Contact your local primary care physician or gastroenterologist to schedule an appointment. Take charge of your gut health.
Statistics from USPSTF, CDC, American Cancer Society, National Cancer Institute, American Gastroenterological Association.
Angela Huang is student at Sebring High School and Dr. Pankaj J. Patel (of Thakkar, Patel & Avalos) is a board-certified gastroenterology and internal medicine physician, who is specially trained in advanced digestive diagnostic procedures.