ORLANDO — Anyone who is missing someone they loved can struggle sometimes to get through the day. This struggle can be even more difficult for children. Receiving encouragement and support from peers can be helpful.
Cornerstone Hospice is offering two support groups for children and teens in the community. Participants meet weekly, by video conference, with Cornerstone’s specially trained children’s bereavement counselor.
The support groups are free and open to any resident in Cornerstone Hospice’s Central Florida region which includes Orange, Osceola, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, Lake and Sumter counties.
• Youth Grief Support Group (ages 6 – 11)
Mondays, 1:30 p.m.
• Teen Grief Support Group (ages 12-17)
Mondays, 2:30 p.m.
You must register in advance by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions.