Hearing aids break down for many reasons. They sit in warm moist environments for hours on end. Electronics really don’t like humidity.

One of the most obvious reasons for a hearing aid to stop working appropriately or actually die completely is ear wax. I will get patients who will come in and state the aids simply aren’t right. When we show them the wax that we get out of the hearing aids or out of their ears, they just can’t believe it. The wax may be in both places, or maybe just in the ear, and is blocking the transmission of sound. Ear wax can get thick like mud or hard like concrete and you can’t hear very well through either of these. It can be a slow death of your hearing capabilities, or sudden. Daily cleaning of the hearing aid by the patient is important ... so is professional cleaning of the hearing aids and of your ears.

Recommended for you