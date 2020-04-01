“Life is too short for us to be anything but happy!”
Yoga awakens our consciousness, breaking through to the light within and that which surrounds us. So, awake to the rising sun and think of our own life the same. Today, take your yoga practice into the pure beauty of nature. Let go of negative, self-defeating emotions and thoughts of the world with every deep cleansing breath. Inhale the beauty of life.
Open the eyes and mind to a positive vision and absorb the beauty of nature. Think of yoga as a chosen practice of healing mind, body and spirit. Yoga is not a “fairy Godmother” imagination; it is real, hard work and can create a healthier body and mental awareness with continued practice and positive thinking! And, you can practice alone!
Let’s begin our yoga practice. If you don’t have a yoga mat, wear or bring running shoes into the woods to grip your stance to the Earth. Slowly walk into nature absorbing its wondrous beauty. Discover an overhanging branch of a large oak tree as a place to start your yoga practice. Focus on each step of the journey, applying protective sun screen over exposed body extremities.
Begin by cleansing the mind. Yoga poses involve concentration as you hold postures. Yoga postures focus on form, in order to benefit the total body and mind, building strength and creating health. Yoga is not about perfection. We start from where we are at the present moment and stay positive as we improve.
Yoga is about removing physical, mental and emotional barriers in the present or past and defining positive goals to live by, through all circumstances as well as where we begin in yoga. Our choice is to achieve peace, harmony, happiness and health. If you work up a sweat doing poses, expelling built-up toxins in the mind and body, pull out your cotton hanky tucked in the sleeve of your leotard or back pants pocket and dab it off. A hankie can be washed, disinfected and reused, not disposed of down the toilet!
Begin the yoga practice of “the Rising Sun” by closing the eyes and deeply breathing in the fresh air of a new day. Quiet the mind by listening to the birds happily chirping and the bugs flitting about. Hear “the stillness.” With eyes closed, slowly flex backwards as if you were going to do a backbend but only go as far as the spine will slowly release.
Each day you can go a little further to release more spinal tension, holding onto a tree or limb for balance. Become aware of personal balance in the body, mind and emotions. Maintain “proactive’’thoughts,’’ i.e. “I can do it and I feel good!”
Hold the flexed back and deeply inhale then exhale with no thoughts; allow the body to release tension. Straighten and repeat the slow movement as many times as you desire.
Next, standing on one leg, holding onto a tree or walking path, raise the outside leg up a tree or onto a walking rail on a trail. Raise the opposite arm and fold gently back. Start by reaching up to the cloud as you gently bend. If it is raining, enjoy nature’s life-giving gift. Repeat the pose slowly and deliberately. When finished, consciously break the “patterned” rush to the car. Observe your pace: Slow down!
Connect with your inner beauty and yoga as a simple daily practice. Conscious awareness begins in “the mind” and is manifested in the body positively or through illness. When faced with severity, recall these words: “Strength does hot come from physical capacity; it comes from an Indomitable Will. Live as if you were to die tomorrow; Learn as if you were to live forever!
Don’t worry be happy!