In 1968, Abraham Maslow, foremost spokesman of Humanistic Psychology and philosopher of science said that “human beings are only at the beginning of discovering knowledge,” reiterating the idea that “a ‘Degree in Life’ is the true nature of the species.”
Yoga is a practice to generate health and explore the inner depths of consciousness. It is a journey of self-discovery in search of new knowledge.
“Revolved Triangle Pose” is a unique pose that demonstrates growth in action. As you initiate “Revolved Triangle,” enjoy moving slowly into this beautiful pose from Tadasana or “Mountain Pose.” Close the eyes and shut down the “busy” noise in the mind, especially negative thoughts.
Psychologist Sigmund Freud reminds us that “contemplative thinking means hearing the delicate voices from within that brings awareness of our uniquely human qualities. Worthy thoughts are the beginning of self-healing.”
Yoga is a journey of “self-discovery” creating a positive, healthy body and life. The intense concentration, in order to do “Revolved Trikonasana,” tunes-out the chatter of the mind and directs attention into the body, magnifying focus on alignment and demonstrating growth in action.
Let’s begin the “Revolved Triangle.” Start by moving from a tall straight posture, separating the legs three to four inches apart with heels in a straight line pointing towards each other. Turn the right foot out to a 90-degree angle with the left foot at a 45-degree angle. Square the hips.
Slowly twist and bend from the waist, moving the right arm down the left leg to the ankle. The leg can be bent at the knee then gradually straighten both legs. Bring the right arm parallel to the left hand and lift it to the sky. Turn the head to look up at the arm.
Hold the pose several minutes.
This is a wonderful pose to gain coordination, strength and flexibility that translates into a beautiful posture. It opens the chest, as the torso is twisted, enhancing deep breathing. As the shoulders are drawn into the back, the lungs expand. The rotation and movement liberate the spine and vertebrae, as it relieves pain and discomfort in the spine.
When we choose a yoga practice, we discover a path and opportunity to grow through everyday challenges, focusing on positive outcomes, awakening the potential of the body to enhance health.
Yoga begins in the mind to maintain a healthy body, overcoming physical, mental and emotional boundaries that are part of self-discovery. When we awake in the morning, it is good to roll out the yoga mat and just begin to renew and restore life. Each new day is a new beginning to create joy.