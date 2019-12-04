SEBRING — The AdventHealth Wellness Centers in Sebring, Wauchula and Lake Placid are offering “Dealing with Grief During the Holidays” classes. These presentations offer practical, actionable strategies for making it through the holiday season. View a video featuring advice from people in grief and hear insights from respected counselors. You’ll receive a “Holiday Survival Guide” with practical strategies and helpful exercises. Registration is required by calling 863-386-6421. Free for Wellness Center members attending in Lake Placid and Wauchula, $5 for non-members. Free for all attending the Sebring presentation.
AdventHealth Wellness Center Wauchula - Monday, Dec. 9, at 2:30 p.m. (610 West Orange Street)
AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid - Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 2:30 p.m. (140 Health Way)
AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Center - Friday, Dec. 13, at 2:30 p.m. (4005 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard)