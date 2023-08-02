Last week, one of our readers reached out with a puzzling skin condition that left her feeling physically uncomfortable and emotionally drained. She couldn’t help but wonder if it was an allergic reaction to a new supplement or food, making the situation even more frustrating. Today, let’s shed some light on this intriguing skin disorder known as dermatographia.”
This is a condition in which the skin becomes overly sensitive to touch or pressure, and when scratched or stroked, it raises in a red, itchy welt or hive-like reaction.
Sometimes you’ll see it referred to as the “skin writing” disease because of it’s name. The name “dermatographia” comes from the Greek words “derma” (skin) and “graphos” (writing), which describes the characteristic of the skin being able to display a visible reaction when it is scratched or written on.
Dermatographia is a relatively common skin condition, affecting approximately 3 percent of the population worldwide. It has to do with mast cells that dump out histamine. They become hypersensitive, and release histamine when your skin is scratched, or pressure is put upon it. Lately a couple of case studies suggest that in sensitive people, the covid booster shot may increase risk for dermatographia, and it could even occur as a delayed reaction weeks later.
Symptoms can vary widely among individuals, ranging from mild redness to more pronounced raised welts resembling hives. Apart from scratching or pressure, dermatographia can also be triggered by emotional stress, heat, or certain fabrics coming into contact with the skin. Research suggests that there may be a correlation between NSAIDs as well as one of the flu shots. Drug reactions aren’t the only factor.
Organisms are sometimes associated with dermatographia, for example H. pylori as well as some yeast and fungi. This speaks to the need of eating right, and supporting yourself with a probiotic.
Five potential treatments and ways to manage dermatographia:
1. Antihistamines: Over-the-counter or prescription antihistamines can help reduce histamine release and alleviate the symptoms of dermatographia. Natural ones like DHQ, Vitamin C, or Quercetin could help.
2. Topical steroids: Corticosteroid creams or ointments can be applied to the affected skin to reduce inflammation and itching. Hydrocortisone would be an easy-to-find affordable tube of help!
3. Avoid triggers: Identifying and avoiding triggers such as scratching, pressure, emotional stress, and certain fabrics can help manage the condition.
4. Cold compresses: Applying cold compresses to the affected area can help soothe itching and inflammation.
5. Immunosuppressive medications: Something like a low-dose steroid could help. These require prescription.
In conclusion, dermatographia is a unique skin condition that affects a significant percentage of the population worldwide. I have a longer version of this article posted at my website in case you’re interested. The condition arises from an exaggerated release of histamine when the skin experiences pressure or scratching. While it might look alarming and red, dermatographia is typically harmless and poses no significant medical risk. See a dermatologist for proper treatment.
