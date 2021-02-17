Challenge your flexibility. “Reverse Triangle,” as pictured by YMCA yoga practitioners, defines flexibility as it opens the body and mind to the awareness of inner movement awakening stiffened muscles to move. In this posture, respond to a new dialogue and visualize your ability to flow with this challenging posture. Reverse Triangle opens the core as well as energizes several muscle groups including legs, ankles, groin, chest, spine and abdominals, making them stronger as the movement boosts energy.
If you feel mentally or physically tired, it is not the time to lay down and give into doing nothing; it is a time to take a deep breath, close the eyes and “regenerate” the mind and body. Begin by standing tall, taking a deep breath through the nose, opening the chest and let the shoulders widen as you lift them and release them deeper into the body. For the core and lower body, bend one knee and release the other leg to the back. For the twist, lower one arm across the body and rest the hand on the opposite bent knee.
This is a posture that is an outer journey into a deeper awareness of the flexibility of the core. Lengthen the free arm to the sky and release the other arm to the opposite bent knee. Turn the head as you twist and open the shoulder. These directions may sound complicated but it will help to visualize the pose before you initiate it. Use the photo as a guide. Emphasize deep breathing to relax tension in the core and flow with the twist movement. The shoulders and chest are key to releasing tension so move slowly with concentration.
Wherever you are in your level of flexibility, flow with the breath as you let go. Focus on your alignment from your inner core outward. Stay relaxed as you evolve your flexibility and initiate greater dimensional awareness. The body wants to be free and relaxed so begin by letting go in the mind and allowing flexibility to release in the body.
As you initiate Reverse Triangle let go and be free. Give this pose a try and it will improve with practice. Awaken flexibility and release muscle tension in the legs, arms and especially the core. Release your inner teacher and let it serve you as you flow into the next level of freedom. Reverse Triangle is a challenging new beginning, so follow the freedom in your mind. You CAN transform your body!