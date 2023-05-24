Where exactly does your balance come from? How to we keep it in tip top shape? Located in the inner ear, there are three little tubes called the “semi-circular canals.” Their purpose is to control your balance. There is a tube for your horizontal, vertical and perpendicular movements or balance. The tubes are filled with fluid and little crystals that are evenly separated to help keep the fluid moving smoothly; thus, keeping us in balance. Over time, if the crystals get jammed together then when we move they move as a group and the fluid forcefully causes our world to get out of balance. This is a form of positional vertigo.

That is just one scenario as to why we may lose our balance and fall. As hearing health care providers we must not only be trained in properly testing and fitting of the hearing instruments but we must take a full-bodied patient approach. We know that the hearing evaluation alone reveals so much health information about the patient. Certain types of hearing loss may be indicative of heart issues. Cognitive decline is directly related to untreated or improperly treated hearing loss. Sinus issues can cause hearing loss to be more severe. As providers we must be educated in every aspect of the ear, hearing, and their relationship to patient health. We all know that staying upright on our feet as we get older may not be as easy as when we were teenagers. Balance, which originates in the inner ear, still needs help from the rest of our body. We need to have a strong core.

Recommended for you