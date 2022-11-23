Our legacy, our ancestry can often reveal the journey of our future. If we investigate our past there will be some key pointers about our future. Many situations can change our life. Some things will change it for the better, while others will have negative effects.

Many of our soldiers end up with PTSD after serving our country because of the tragic life that they led. Love can end up in divorce, which traumatizes everyone involved. Many spouses find it hard to love freely again. Children may grow up to have trust issues and feel the need to pick sides. In fact, their children may suffer from the effect of growing up with parents that have hidden issues due to the divorce. Situations with loved ones can cause trauma. Perhaps there is an alcoholic or drug addict in the family. It is a ripple effect that can go down through generations.

