Our legacy, our ancestry can often reveal the journey of our future. If we investigate our past there will be some key pointers about our future. Many situations can change our life. Some things will change it for the better, while others will have negative effects.
Many of our soldiers end up with PTSD after serving our country because of the tragic life that they led. Love can end up in divorce, which traumatizes everyone involved. Many spouses find it hard to love freely again. Children may grow up to have trust issues and feel the need to pick sides. In fact, their children may suffer from the effect of growing up with parents that have hidden issues due to the divorce. Situations with loved ones can cause trauma. Perhaps there is an alcoholic or drug addict in the family. It is a ripple effect that can go down through generations.
As a hearing health care provider I am often confronted with patients’ family members who are exasperated with loved ones that have hearing problems. The kids are tired of trying to carry on conversations with parents who won’t do anything to help themselves. Loved ones often find themselves getting in arguments that simply should not have to take place. Arguments that take place simply because someone can’t hear and understand properly.
As we grow older, we all say crazy things like, “When I grow old I am not gonna do what my dad did!” Or, “ I can’t believe my mom was so deaf! She couldn’t even hear her grandkids and she didn’t even care.”
Now we all know that such words are really not true. There is not a grandma around that doesn’t want to hear the little ones and have an influence on their lives. Unfortunately, if the grandparents can’t hear, they also can’t really enjoy a truly meaningful relationship with little ones with squeaky voices. Pretty soon phone calls are no longer enjoyed because of the frustration that the person on the other end can not hear you. It’s a real problem.
Hearing loss affects more and more people at younger age. Instead of people waiting until they are 80 years old to seek hearing help, we now consistently have people seeking help in their 40’s and 50’s. Why do you think they are seeking help so early? Most of the time they will relay to us that they are not going to grow old like their parents who refused to help themselves and make everyone’s life more enjoyable. They are active and want to stay that way.
Obviously, their parents hearing loss caused them some degree of trauma. Be assured that their experiences will filter down hill to their children. Memories that should be wonderful are simply not remembered the same way by everyone. It’s sad really. You only have one life. You should live it as the blessing that it is meant to be.
What may be a minor inconvenience to some may actually be causing a significant trauma to someone else. Don’t let your legacy be riddled with causing trauma to others. If you have not had a complete hearing evaluation then you should schedule one today. Be proactive and get a baseline for future needs. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.