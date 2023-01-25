Everyone’s range of comfort is different, whether it is a comfort range of how tight you like to wear your pants … or how far you drive behind someone on the highway. We also have a range of comfort with our hearing. When the range is narrow, it is called recruitment. This term refers to a person’s sensitivity to sound. It also has to do with the speed in which the sound becomes uncomfortable. Recruitment is when sounds rapidly become too loud. In other words, not gradually.

Recruitment usually occurs within a certain area of the patient’s hearing loss. You may be able to crank up the music with no issue but then someone simply raising their voice just a tad too loud makes you cringe. How many times have you told your wife that she didn’t need to yell at you? Each time she said something to you, she got a little bit louder because you didn’t answer her correctly. Then after three or four times of repeating and getting just a tiny bit louder, all of a sudden her voice just pierced your inner soul. Of course she said, “I am NOT yelling!” More than likely her voice range is in the same pitch area of your hearing loss and the most sensitive sound zone. Thus, if you are extra sensitive you may have some hearing loss.

