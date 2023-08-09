When you set out to do a project, most of us attempt to do the task correctly. We strive to make it right. We have an appreciation of how things are supposed to be done and the satisfaction that comes from that finely finished task. Well, the same is true when utilizing a hearing health care professional and deciding on technology levels to help you with your communication needs.

The numbers are in. The onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s is directly related to hearing loss. If you have a hearing loss and a genetic link (someone in your family has had dementia) then you should not put off correcting your hearing loss. Wearing hearing instruments can slow down the progression of “cognitive decline’ by as much as 70%. That is huge.

Recommended for you