There has been an abundance of research done as to the effects of stress on the human body. While some stress is not necessarily a bad thing… if the stress is long lasting there is much detriment that occurs.

Stress and anxiety can cause hearing loss. Our bodies rely on a delicate balance of blood flow which provides the necessary oxygen and nutrients to our body. When a person is under continuous and long lasting stress then the body may react by simply ‘breaking down’. One such component that may be subject to damage is the inner ear.

