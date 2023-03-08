There has been an abundance of research done as to the effects of stress on the human body. While some stress is not necessarily a bad thing… if the stress is long lasting there is much detriment that occurs.
Stress and anxiety can cause hearing loss. Our bodies rely on a delicate balance of blood flow which provides the necessary oxygen and nutrients to our body. When a person is under continuous and long lasting stress then the body may react by simply ‘breaking down’. One such component that may be subject to damage is the inner ear.
Located in the inner ear; or Cochlea are the fragile hearing hair cells called ‘Cilicia’. These little hairs must have the appropriate flow of blood and hydration to stay healthy. The blood flow provides oxygen and nutrients to keep these hearing hairs healthy. When under stress, our bodies react by overproduction of adrenaline. This overproduction can actually reduce blood flow to the inner ear and thus; damage hearing.
This limited or reduced blood flow can also result in the stimulus of tinnitus. When a person has tinnitus or ringing in the ears; stress can aggravate it. Stress may lead to hypertension or high blood pressure. When anxiety is at its peak…hypertension will increase and anxiety will magnify the situation and make the ringing in the ear seem louder. This becomes a big snowball effect for some. The louder the ringing the more the anxiety increases and thus; then the ringing gets more intense.
Stress is so hard on our bodies. Women who are emotionally exhausted may become over sensitive to sounds. For some stressed out women just average volume conversation can become painful to them.
Anxiety can make the brain disconnect and cause an inability to focus. It can cause sounds and speech to blend into the background until it is not detectable. Sounds or speech may also become fuzzy or muffled. The ears may feel blocked up.
To alleviate the symptoms….the stress must be alleviated. There are many ways to relieve stress. Most of them are pretty commonly known….meditation, counseling, medication, exercise, writing, and listening to music. But there is another….
Drink water!! Plain water has been linked to lower cases of depression and anxiety. If the body gets dehydrated then your body is stressed. When this happens the brain produces stress hormones and this will set off a chain reaction in the body. Every part of the body requires adequate hydration to run efficiently. “The brain is 75 to 85 percent water, and even a 2 percent dehydration can result in fatigue, impaired memory, and difficulties with attention and mood” (Cynthia Ackrill, MD., American Institute of Stress; Oct.2022.. ‘Contentment Magazine’). Dr. Ackrill explains that just a decrease of 1/2 liter of water will spike cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone that is released when the body is under stress. If this hormone is overproducing then after long term it can lead to adrenal fatigue. This can go in a vicious cycle. Drinking water will convert tryptophan to serotonin. Serotonin releases “feel-good”
Chemicals. So how much water is enough? It is recommended to drink 1 ounce per pound of body weight. Simply sip on it all day. You will feel better and your body and your hearing will be be healthier and function to its capacity. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!!