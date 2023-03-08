Can what we put in our bodies really help us with our hearing? Most of us have all heard the saying, “You are what you eat?” The food that we consume should provide our body with efficient fuel. Food that is high in fat and sugar is harder for our bodies to process. Is your diet controlling you or are you controlling your diet? To maintain a healthy body, we must control our diet. We must be mindful of the fuel that we give to our bodies. A healthy diet helps to ward off anxiety and depression.
We can wear hearing protection such as muffs or earplugs to help conserve our hearing. We can limit our exposure to loud sounds or music to help protect our hearing. Recent studies show that proper nutrition also plays a major role in preserving our hearing.
Studies in the Journal of Nutrition confirm that diets high in sugar and carbohydrates negatively affect our hearing. When our hearing decreases, we become isolated. We steer clear of social settings. We may become depressed. When we can’t understand people, we may develop anxiety. Your mental health may also cause your loved ones to have anxiety about your hearing and social activities.
Free radicals within our bodies are everywhere. When our bodies are in a compromised state of being “unhealthy” with high sugar and carb intake then the free radicals will thrive. Free radicals cause damage to our bodies. They can help lead to stress and even cancer. They can contribute to hearing loss. So how do we combat free radicals?
First of all, get on the fast track to good nutrition. Cut back your sugar ... way back. That goes for cholesterol, too.
Now, look at any deficiency that you may have. Studies show that B-12 and Folic acid are very important to your hearing. In fact, a deficiency in these may impair your hearing up to 39%. The reason for this is because the deficiency can harm your nervous and vascular system and may even damage the coating over the cochlear nerve. When your body does not have the nutrition that it needs to function, then the free radicals will ambush your health.
To help keep your hearing healthy, make sure your body has an adequate supply of antioxidants. While there are always “pills” to supplement, the best antioxidants will be the ones that nature has provided. Foods such as; leafy greens, lentils, bananas, wild blueberries, cranberries, pecans and dried beans are high in antioxidants. Research linking such foods to a healthy metal state is currently ongoing.
Eating these types of foods also helps to keep the inflammation out your body. If you have constant exposure to inflammatory food it takes a toll on your body. Unhealthy food can lead to diabetes and heart disease. People who have diabetes are twice as likely to heave a hearing loss. Studies show that people who have hearing loss are at an increased risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.
Make a conscious effort to avoid foods that cause inflammation in the body. These include: vegetable oils because they are high in omega 6 fatty acids, margarine or partially hydrogenated oils. These are found mostly in processed food. Meats that are high in fats and nitrates. Processed cheese. Whole milk and sugar. Comfort foods such as pasta and white breads cause inflammation and allow free radicals to attack our health and our hearing.
Our bodies and minds function the best with what nature has provided for us. In our fast paced lifestyle it is not always possible to have the “perfect home grown organic” meal. What is important is to make small steps, cut down that extra large coffee with 1/3 creamer and four sugars. Maybe have the extra large coffee with a splash of creamer and no sugar to start. Enjoy the sweet coffee and forget the donut.
Start adding a salad at least once a day. Toss on a banana, they are good for your hearing. Magnesium that is found in banana’s help to improve circulation by expanding blood vessels. This nutrient helps control the release of glutamate, which is a major contributor to noise-induced hearing loss. Make sure that it is colorful with other vegetables and limit the fatty dressing.
Eat some fish for dinner. Salmon is high in Omerga-3 fatty acids. A study done in Australia shows that increasing omega-3 fatty acid may reduce the risk of age-related hearing loss.
Broccoli is abundant with nutrients. There is Vitamin C, K and fiber. The nutrients in broccoli can actually stop free radicals from doing damage to the tissue in your ears.
What about dessert? Cookie, cake, or pie? Well, a small piece of dark chocolate will provide high amounts of zinc, which is absorbed for the health of the inner ear and can ward off age-related hearing loss. Enjoy!
Pick foods that are high in antioxidants. Make sure you are providing your body and your mind with sufficient amount of B12, folic acid, vitamin A, and Omega 3. We really are “what we eat”. How we provide for our body is how our body will provide for us. Eat healthy to help protect your hearing and your mental health. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.