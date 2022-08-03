It is interesting to me that every time I have a new patient who has been a teacher, professor, educator and they have a hearing loss, they are shocked when I tell them that it may be a byproduct of their work environment.
When we think of occupations that can cause noise-induced hearing loss, we usually think of those that include machines and equipment. The daily use of hand tools and heavy equipment in the construction industry usually comes to the forefront. Years of working in a factory with machines humming all day. Truck drivers, and lawn care companies, also expose workers to constant noise that may cause a hearing loss.
Research has been ongoing for several years on the noise levels that teachers are exposed to and the effects that it has on their hearing. All day long, teachers listen to bells ringing, kids screaming, and lockers slamming constantly. There is choir and band, shop class, cafeteria’s and, of course, the gym. The students will get to change classes and get a break from specific noises the teaches are exposed to it for sometimes 10-12 hours per day. Often, the sounds exceed safe listening levels.
Recent research by the Danish Centre of Educational Environment shows that hearing loss occurs at a younger age in the teaching profession: 26% have difficulty hearing as compared to 17% in other noisy occupations. The age range used for the study was individuals under the age of 40. Sound level measurements in choir, industrial arts rooms and gymnasium’s often exceed 90 decibels, which exceed OSHA standards for safe listening levels. The louder an environment, the quicker the damage occurs to your hearing.
Often with noise-induced hearing loss comes tinnitus. Ringing in the ears can made it hard to hear as well as understand speech. It causes stress and fatigue. This makes for an unfortunate situation for the teachers. They may only be a third of the way through their teaching career and already it is difficult for them to understand the students they are teaching and their peers. Over half of the teachers in the study admit to misunderstanding students and exhaustion at the end of the day. Unfortunately, only 30% of those seek to correct their hearing impairment. Why?
Just like everyone else, teachers fear if there is acknowledgment of a problem that may keep them from performing as desired it may endanger their job. Most people don’t want to bring on what is deemed as “negative” attention to themselves. Unfortunately, delaying correcting the hearing loss will affect the teachers performance and cause them unnecessary stress.
It is recommended that everyone over the age of 50 have an annual hearing test. Perhaps if you are a teacher you should start earlier. Hearing instruments have changed dramatically and are no longer a stigma to wear. Instruments are small and discreet, color coordinated, and have the ability to sync up to your smartphone. Remember, To Hear Better is to Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.