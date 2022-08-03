It is interesting to me that every time I have a new patient who has been a teacher, professor, educator and they have a hearing loss, they are shocked when I tell them that it may be a byproduct of their work environment.

When we think of occupations that can cause noise-induced hearing loss, we usually think of those that include machines and equipment. The daily use of hand tools and heavy equipment in the construction industry usually comes to the forefront. Years of working in a factory with machines humming all day. Truck drivers, and lawn care companies, also expose workers to constant noise that may cause a hearing loss.

