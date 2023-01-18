What is the one of the top complaints of diners, according to a Zagat study? Ranking up there with long wait times and short staffing is the acoustics of the restaurant. Restaurants seem to be following a new trend. They are more open, and they play background music to help ensure a good time for all. This extra noise and multiple voices speaking at once makes it difficult to focus and carry on conversations ... especially if you have a hearing loss. Noise was reported 24% of the time as the top complaint. Service was 23%, crowds 15%, high prices 12% and parking finished up the tally at 10%.

The study looked at restaurants in 10 major U.S. cities during dinner rush time on a Saturday. It was found that the average decibel level was about 79 decibels (dB) with peaks as high as 138 decibels. So 79 dB is like a garbage disposal running ... or a diesel truck moving at about 45mph. 133 dB is like standing beside an ambulance with a siren blowing. Remember, average speech is between 60-65 dB. Over time, exposure to sounds or environments above 85 dB can cause hearing loss.

Recommended for you