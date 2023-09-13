Studies show that young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities have a better chance of gaining competitive employment after high school if they have had the opportunity to participate in internships and to gain job and employability skills in their senior year.
That’s why the Highlands County School District partnered with AdventHealth Sebring, Ridge Area Arc, and the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to establish an on-the-job training program called Project SEARCH.
The Project SEARCH model was first developed by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996 and has been replicated more than 500 times in the United States and in 10 countries.
AdventHealth Sebring will provide internships in seven departments of the hospital. “I am very grateful to the hospital for agreeing to be the host business,” School District Exceptional Student Education Director Pam Lanier said.
Nine seniors are participating in the inaugural program of Project SEARCH.
Each student was nominated by either an ESE teacher or an ESE counselor. Each student had to fill out an application and had to attend an informational meeting with his or her parent or guardian. Each applicant also had to participate in a skills assessment at AdventHealth Sebring where different departments gave each student exercises like those he or she would have to do on the job.
A committee comprised of representatives from all four participating organizations made the final selection last spring.
Project SEARCH got underway at AdventHealth Sebring on Aug. 10, which was also the first day of the new school year. The program will operate until the school year ends.
The interns spent the first three weeks in orientation sessions to get them ready for their first assignments.
John “Buddy” Hunter, who has been the adaptive physical education instructor with the ESE program in Avon Park for many years and knows several of the interns, provided classroom instruction.
He worked with the interns on job skills and employability skills, including computer skills, financial literacy, workplace safety, communications, team building, self-advocacy, and more.
Hunter also acclimated the interns to the hospital environment. He familiarized them with the functions of the various departments, and he made sure they learned quickly where the departments are located and how to reach them.
He also had the interns conduct a self-assessment. He asked them to write down their strong traits and ones that they need to improve upon. Then he asked each intern to elaborate on why they chose those traits.
Meanwhile, Margaret Whooley, skills trainer at Ridge Area Arc, worked with the various department heads and other staff to best define the internships.
She spent a day at a time doing the jobs laid out for the interns in each of the departments, except for the warehouse, which Hunter covered. She analyzed whether she thought the tasks needed to be modified in any way, and worked with the department heads and other staff to come up with the most suitable job descriptions.
To help them in making decisions about intern assignments, Hunter and Whooley also were able to draw on skills inventories that the interns’ teachers and counselors at Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring high schools had completed prior to the start of the program.
During the last week of orientation, each of the students participated in two 15-minute job interviews with two different department heads. Participating departments included nutrition, warehouse, registration, environmental services, patient transport, one of the patient care units, and the emergency room. The department heads supplied feedback to Hunter and Whooley on the interns’ performances.
On Sept. 1, the last day of orientation, the interns received their first assignments.
Beginning Sept. 5 and for the remainder of the school year, the students will participate in a series of three 10-week-long internships at the hospital, lasting approximately five hours each day. Each intern will be assigned a department mentor.
Each day the interns also will participate in one hour of employment skills training.
Each of the three internships will be followed by one week of classroom instruction before the next internship begins.
Upon successful completion of the program, each intern will receive a Career Portfolio, which contains his or her resume, letters of recommendation, a competency profile, and any special recognition received while in the program.
Hunter and Whooley agree that “the hospital employees have been very gracious towards us and have made the interns feel very welcome.”
The hospital is making preparations to open a dedicated Project SEARCH classroom in the building next to the hospital that also houses the day care center for the hospital employees’ children.
Project SEARCH interns include:
Avon Park High School – Arienny Gonzalez, James Mays, Jean Carret, Jimmy Cornejo, Samara Chandler, and Veronica Leon;
Lake Placid High School – Ryan Jones and Marco Salgado-Perez;
Sebring High School – Eddie Serrano Cordero.