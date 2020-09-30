SEBRING — Highlands County Board of County Commissioners in partnership with Highlands County Department of Health and AdventHealth is bringing free COVID-19 drive-up testing to Highlands County residents. As part of the Federal CARES Act, Highlands County government has received Coronavirus Relief Funds, which are being used to offer these events. Advance reservations required.
Call 863-386-5690 during these hours, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing is free with a valid government ID. All ages welcome. Highlands County residents only. Insurance not required. A doctor’s prescription is not required. Weather permitting.
Testing will take place at Lakeshore Mall (near Sears) on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 901 U.S. 27 South, Sebring. Express service available with reservation from 8-10 a.m. Drive-ups welcome (without reservations) from 8-9 a.m.