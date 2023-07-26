The AdventHealth Sebring Family Medicine Residency program was launched three years ago. The program started out with a class of eight residents who are now in their third and final year of training.
There are a total of 21 residents.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 26, 2023 @ 11:56 pm
The AdventHealth Sebring Family Medicine Residency program was launched three years ago. The program started out with a class of eight residents who are now in their third and final year of training.
There are a total of 21 residents.
The program is at the AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine office at 6325 U.S. 27 North, Suite 201 in Sebring.
Family Medicine Residency Clinic provides exceptional medical care and will help address the growing health care needs of Highlands County. The new clinic will treat patients of all ages, from newborns to adults. The clinic also offers extended hours, including nights and weekends.
The growth of this residency program comes at a crucial time when communities are facing challenges in family medicine. The shortage of family medicine physicians, longer wait times for appointments, and increased pressure on emergency rooms and urgent care clinics underscore the need for a robust family medicine workforce.
“By combining our Family Medicine Residency Program with our Prompt Care Practice, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Highlands County community,” said Pamela Knickerbocker, DO, who serves as the program director. “The goal of the Family Medicine Residency Program is to train family physicians who will deliver continuous, comprehensive care to patients and families, meeting their ongoing healthcare needs throughout their lives.”
The teaching faculty possess vast clinical expertise, with a collective experience in family medicine and other specialties. The residents will have the training to handle all of our family medicine patients’ needs.
“Family physicians play a vital role in providing a wide range of healthcare services, from managing acute illnesses to offering maternal and child care and overseeing chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” said Dr. Donald Geldart, the clinic’s medical director. “One of the biggest advantages of having a personal family physician is the relationship a doctor develops with you, the patient, creating a lifetime of care.”