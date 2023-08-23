RSV Vaccine Pregnancy

This image provided by Pfizer shows the RSV vaccine. U.S. regulators on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women so their babies will be born with protection against the scary respiratory infection.

 PFIZER via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women so their babies will be born with protection against the scary respiratory infection.

RSV is notorious for filling hospitals with wheezing babies every fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration cleared Pfizer’s maternal vaccination to guard against a severe case of RSV when babies are most vulnerable — from birth through 6 months of age.

