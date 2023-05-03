Hot flashes are the most common symptom of menopause, affecting up to 75% of women. The frequency and severity of hot flashes can vary widely among women, with some experiencing only a few per year and others experiencing several per day. Some women, including myself, never even get one.
Your risk for them increases with family history, smoking, obesity, adrenal conditions, stress, and the use of certain medications.
Hormones are the mainstay. I think a common mistake women make is taking hormones equivalent to those produced by a 20-year-old woman when they are 60 years old, for example. I don’t think ‘industrial size’ hormone doses should be given to older women. I’ll share more about bioidentical hormones and HRT later on in this article.
Here are the 10 best things you can take to relieve hot flashes:
1. Black cohosh: This herb has been used for centuries. Black cohosh may work by acting on serotonin receptors in the brain, helping to regulate body temperature.
2. Red clover: Red clover is a plant that contains phytoestrogens, compounds that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Some studies have suggested that red clover may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes.
3. Sage: This herbal option may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes due to its cooling effect on the body.
4. Evening primrose oil: This oil contains a fatty acid called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Some studies have suggested that taking evening primrose oil supplements may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes.
5. Flaxseed: It contains lignans, which may help balance hormone levels and reduce hot flashes. Flaxseed can be added to a variety of foods or consumed in supplement form.
6. Vitamin E: Vitamin E is an antioxidant and taking vitamin E supplements may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes in some women.
7. B complex: Methylated B vitamins play a role in hormone regulation and may help reduce stress, which can trigger hot flashes.
8. Ginseng: Ginseng is an herb that has been traditionally used for menopause symptoms, including hot flashes. Some studies have suggested that ginseng may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes.
9. Maca root: Maca is a plant that grows in the Andes Mountains and has been used traditionally for hormone balancing.
10. Bioidentical hormones are a type of HRT, and in my opinion, are the best option for hot flashes because they are hormones that are chemically identical to those produced naturally in your body. This option requires a prescription from a hormone expert. Bioidentical hormones are available in many dosage forms including creams and pills.
Everything I’ve listed has pros and cons, so make sure you experiment and talk to a doctor about your options. If you like this topic, I have a longer version of this article posted on my website, suzycohen.com.
Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist and the author of ‘The 24-Hour Pharmacist’ and ‘Real Solutions.’ For more information, visit www.suzycohen.com. This information is not intended to prevent, treat, diagnose or cure your condition. Always check with your doctor before following any medical advice.