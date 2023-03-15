Yoga pose

Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer and Cindy Edgar demonstrate “windmill lunge” pose.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

When the body moves and flows, life slows down and harmony replaces everyday tension. Today’s “windmill lunge” pose brings the mind and body together in a flowing movement to slow down and relax.

The windmill dates back to the Greek Emperor Heron of Alexandria who, 1,500 years ago, invented it to utilize the power of the wind to generate energy and, paradoxically, to generate “music.” The musical instrument was called the “organ.”

