Life evolves and weaves experiences together, so begin this day by spreading out the wings of the spirit like an eagle and renewing the promise for a great New Year! Find a beautiful spot outside in the fresh air and look up into the sky. Feel the solidness of the Earth and join in with a feeling of stability, balance and harmony.
In this beautiful spot, quiet the “monkey mind” and still all thoughts. Close the eyes and just deeply breathe. Visualize the power of the eagle as you stand firmly in “Eagle Pose,” slowly inhaling and exhaling. Feel your harmony! Let go of all negative stories in the mind and body. Be free! Feel the extension of the body and mind and rejuvenate the spirit. Keep deeply breathing and take in the surrounding beauty and rich odors of nature. Enliven yourself as you weave this harmonious essence into a new day and life. It’s a new year and an opportunity for an enriched, new beginning.
Begin to take a slow walk through the beauty of your selected environment. Attend to the breath with one pointed concentration. Become absorbed in stillness and undisturbed peacefulness. Just hear your breath as you let silence prevail in the mind and become intoxicated by a deep absorption in your self-created bliss.
Engage the breath and body into the scents of nature. Cherish this peace and harmony and know you can return anytime here in mind, body or spirit. Dwell inwardly as you begin to slowly walk in meditation with a sense of yourself opening into a thousand beautiful petals. Know it is your inner-consciousness renewing your energy and acknowledging your inner-beauty. This simple yoga practice creates “oneness” with positive energy.
Think of this way of thinking as your “yoga practice.” It is a satisfying way to awaken internal and external peace and harmony. As you walk, unveil your inner-beauty and guiding light from within. Practice the “yoga walk” with a tall straight back and relaxed mind. Continue to deeply breathe.
As essayist, poet and practical philosopher Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) expressed through “Transcendentalism” (divinity pervades all nature and humanity), “direct your eyes and thoughts inward at the thousand regions in your mind yet undiscovered. Travel them and find your home.” Oliver Wendell Homes (Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, 1882-1899) unearthed his philosophy, “What lies behind us, what lies before us, are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”
Contemplate these thoughts as you walk into the sunset and know you are expressing your harmony from within. Continue to live healthy every day in mind, body and spirit. Reinforce the “new you!” Roll out the yoga mat each day, stand tall and deeply breathe.
Yoga is a joyous pathway of renewal, just like the art of “dance” as taught by Martha Graham (1894-1991). For over 70 years, her philosophy of dance was to “express the soul of the body.” She emphasized that “Great dancers are not great because of their technique but because of the passion.”
Begin today by living life passionately and with purpose. Be the best you can be and fly like an eagle!