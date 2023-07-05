You may have been hearing a lot about a pharmaceutical drug called Ozempic and how it works for weight loss. Known generically as semaglutide, it’s prescribed for the management of type 2 diabetes. This med belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and is given by subcutaneous injection.
GLP-1 is a hormone in everyone’s body that helps to regulate (specifically lower) blood sugar levels. By mimicking the action of GLP-1, semaglutide helps to increase insulin secretion which then reduces glucose production in your liver. In doing so, there is less glucose secreted by the liver, and this helps manage blood sugar levels in people who have type 2 diabetes.
I am glad that people are waking up to the idea of balancing blood sugar and insulin, and the more complex idea that cravings can be controlled by working on these mechanisms. I talked about this in my book called “Diabetes Without Drugs” and used my knowledge to formulate a dietary supplement called GlucoScript.
Prescriptions for Ozempic and other diabetes drugs have increased dramatically due to commercials and promotions about its value for weight loss. You can certainly talk to your physician about it.
Aside from medications, I recommend a ketogenic or keto-carnivore diet to help one reduce weight dramatically and quickly. The ketogenic diet will result in greater weight loss compared to the drugs. The trial I reviewed showed about a 10-pound reduction over 30-56 weeks for participants taking the drug.
Compare that to a keto diet, which might give you a 20-pound weight loss over about six months to a year. Naturally, the weight loss achieved is contingent on how many cheats you have.
Now let’s talk about a few natural approaches that some people consider. Many of these herbs are in my GlucoScript, which I sell at my vitamin shop.
1. Dietary changes: A low-carb, no refined sugar diet can only help.
2. Physical activity: Regular exercise is a cornerstone of weight management.
3. Cinnamon: It’s not a substitute for blood sugar medication, however some studies suggest it helps. Sprinkle it.
4. Berberine: This herbal has been studied for its potential effects on lowering blood sugar levels and has strong evidence for its use.
5. Alpha-lipoic acid: Sometimes used for neuropathy, alpha-lipoic acid has also been studied for its benefit to blood sugar.
6. Banaba leaf: Provides “corosolic acid”, which may improve insulin sensitivity, helping you to use blood sugar more effectively. It blocks the absorption of some carbs in the gut leading to a reduction in blood sugar spikes after eating.
7. Holy basil: Also known as Tulsi, it increases insulin secretion and improves insulin sensitivity. It reduces cortisol, which is a stress hormone associated with weight gain.
8. Resveratrol: It improves insulin sensitivity and activates AMP-activated protein kinase, an enzyme that scoops up glucose from the bloodstream.
For a longer version of this article, and more natural remedies that work well, as well as recipes, please visit my website suzycohen.com.
