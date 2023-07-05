You may have been hearing a lot about a pharmaceutical drug called Ozempic and how it works for weight loss. Known generically as semaglutide, it’s prescribed for the management of type 2 diabetes. This med belongs to a class of medications called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists and is given by subcutaneous injection.

GLP-1 is a hormone in everyone’s body that helps to regulate (specifically lower) blood sugar levels. By mimicking the action of GLP-1, semaglutide helps to increase insulin secretion which then reduces glucose production in your liver. In doing so, there is less glucose secreted by the liver, and this helps manage blood sugar levels in people who have type 2 diabetes.

