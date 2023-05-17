A few fun facts about orthopedic surgeons, according to Google:
Orthopedic surgeons often have a competitive side. Many of them are former athletes themselves and enjoy working with athletes to help them recover from injuries and get back in the game. ( Dr. Havalee Henry was on a rowing team-crew.)
Orthopedic surgeons are known for their attention to detail. They work with tiny bones, joints and muscles, and must be precise in their movements to avoid damaging delicate tissues.
Orthopedic surgeons are some of the highest-paid physicians in the medical field. With years of specialized training and expertise, they are in high demand and can command top salaries.
Despite their serious work, orthopedic surgeons have a sense of humor. They often use puns and wordplay in their medical notes and enjoy making their patients laugh.