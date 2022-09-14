Hunting season is just around the corner. That means that an increasing number of people will be exposing themselves to excessive noise. This increase in noise from the gun fire also increases the risk of getting a noise-induced hearing loss. Interestingly, it can just take one shot to take out a significant amount of your hearing.

While everyone should take precautions to protect their precious hearing, often hunters wear nothing because they need to hear the game in which they are seeking. There are solutions available that will actually enhance your ability to hear and then protect your hearing when you pull the trigger on your gun.

