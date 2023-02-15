Do you wear two hearing aids or just one? We have two legs, two feet, two arms, two eyes and two ears. If we break an arm, we realize how difficult it is to do little things like putting in our contacts. If we pull a hamstring or twist an ankle, we move slower and more deliberate to diminish the pain. If something blows in one of our eyes while driving the car, we have to try and focus with just the one eye and watch for traffic differently, trying to ignore the pain and watering that is taking place. Our field of vision is better with two eyes. Our depth perception is much sharper with two eyes.

Our hearing is also much sharper with both ears. Each ear helps us to have a balanced full-bodied sound experience. Usually, when you get a hearing loss it is with both ears (sometimes a loss in just one ear occurs, but it is not the norm). Hopefully, your whole life you have had the benefit of normal hearing on both sides of your head. The sounds that went into each ear stimulated both sides of your brain.

