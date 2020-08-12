A Yoga practice ignites a kindling fire within from a smoldering spark into a brilliant flame of joy in the present. The past is already gone at this very moment and dwells in memory. Memory is classified in our mind with a connotation of happiness (fun to remember) or sadness (a lesson learned).
Yoga breathes new life into the present moment with a goal of renewal and awakening. We breathe life into thoughts words and actions even when we do not consciously “choose” conditions, i.e. illness (physical, mental, spiritual or emotional) that can sway our thinking. Thus, how do we move forward? Think about these thoughts.
Do we observe and study animals? “Goat Yoga” is the latest fad, or is it? Practicing yoga amidst their presence on a small farm in Citrus Center, Florida reveals a wonderful secret of what humans can learn from animals. These goats are totally focused on devouring food for life as they carefully observe the human intruders in their domain as humans are the “invaders” in the flock. But, when we study them in their world, we learn from natural behaviors; we don’t need them to be sitting on the backs of yoga practitioners. The goats’ behaviors provide a new level of awareness.
However, if yoginis want to incorporate quality time with animals into yoga practice, there are a lot of options these days. There’s puppy yoga, cat yoga and perhaps the most famous now is in Fairbanks, Alaska, offering a yoga class with fauna in the cold northern climes of the subarctic: the reindeer.
“In a grassy pen at the Running Reindeer Ranch, adult and baby reindeer are milling around, grazing, nosing curiously at water bottles and pawing yoga mats as people shake them out for class” (yogawithgoatsmd.com).
“The heightened yoga experience is practicing outside on a farm and the goats bring us all so much joy! To make it even more amazing, goats are sensitive to human expressions and are drawn to smiling, happy faces, as found in a study out of Queen Mary of London (C. Nawroth et al, published in Royal Society, yogawithgoatsmd.com).
The habit patterns of goats are interesting. “The goats eat only what their body’s program as ‘enough.’ They are not gorging themselves but eat until they are programmed automatically to stop and to maintain health and weight. The fur on goats automatically sheds, based on their immune system. The goats are not artificially sweating in the 100-degree heat. Their bodies are programmed to respond to conditions.
Goats typically spend their days grazing within their home range and taking dust baths. There is a wide variety of goat breeds available but the dwarf or pygmy variety is probably the most common ones kept as pets. Goats are one of the oldest domesticated species around the world.” (amishfarmandhouse.com/on-the-farm/goat-yoga, livescience.com/52540-goat-facts.html)
Visiting a family goat farm in Citrus Center, Florida provided an opportunity to practice some Yoga in their own setting with “Wide Legged Goat Pose.” This posture is great for awakening tight thighs, legs and strengthening the ankles for greater balance. The upper body also benefits with the forward bend and arms lifted over the torso.
After holding the pose a few minutes (and observing what the goats are doing), widen the legs more. Be sure to keep relaxed, deeply, calmly breathing and enjoy the fresh air. The younger goats grazing around usually keep their distance, busy eating from the briar patch. However, keep an eye on the chief billy goat as he can become somewhat aggressive if agitated.
Take some time to explore nature and incorporate yoga along the paths of new experience. This day was a wonderful day to do yoga amidst the natural beauty of the sunshine, the wind and the goats!