Half moon pose

Lori Melton, Cynthia Chamberlain and Kate Matthews demonstrate the Half Moon pose, a challenging yoga posture.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Individuals grow physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually at different stages. As an infant, consciousness is awakened and pivots through many unconscious moments that develop into behavioral patterns.

Thinking “health and wellness” is reinforced over time and learning new behaviors. One option to maintain health and wellness is choosing a yoga practice applied as you walk, stand and flow from one activity to the next. It is important in all physical movements to achieve greater flexibility and balance.

