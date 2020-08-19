Quietly residing within our subconscious is a thriving, powerful human nature that we share with early human explorers who ventured into this ancient land we now call Florida. Let’s journey back in time to discover our roots and incorporate the lessons they learned into our yoga practice.
“Ten to 20 thousand years ago, when the last Ice Age began to retreat, straggly-haired hunters wearing the skins of their trophies, crossed over Beringia, the icy land bridge from Siberia. These hunters were tracking giant mastodons to the bottom of the Earth into the peninsula of Florida. When the Paleo-Indians of the late Pleistocene Epoch migrated to Glades County it was barren and dry, unlike the lush cabbage palm prairies and cypress swamps today. What remains of the ancient ones’ struggle to survive the unpredictable, unforgiving natural forces of the Everglades are fossilized bones, giant animal skulls impaled with spears and mound villages scattered across Glades County.
“In the 1890s Otto Fog laid out his plans to create a ‘Garden of Eden’ in Palmdale. These pioneers survived hurricanes, droughts, black clouds of mosquitos, cottonmouth moccasins, rattlesnakes, alligators and the swamp to learn how to live in harmony with the land that gave them life” (“Where the Swallowtail Kite Soars: The Legacies of Glades County, Florida and the Vanishing Wilderness,” Nancy Dale, 2004, Amazon.com).
Today, these great natural areas of Florida still thrive and are a peaceful place to practice yoga. “Citrus Center” is one of these pristine wilderness areas where goat farms thrive. So, travel with us to the land of the “goats” to learn what they can teach us.
By visiting a natural goat habitat, we learn about “adaptation” to the environment. Today, humans are more distant from nature, spending time working and exercising inside. Yoga practice provides a selective opportunity to take the mat outside in the fresh air and sunshine or under the moon and discover the gratification of a mobile practice in nature. So, amidst a hungry goat flock in the heart of Glades County, we find a peaceful retreat to connect with our own natural wildness. Let’s begin today’s practice.
Stand in the center of the mat with legs and feet set wide apart then lean forward from the waist into a long bend. Clasp the hands in the back of the hips and then lengthen the arms over the top of the head. Keep the forward bend level and arms raised high. Hold the pose for several minutes and allow the body to lengthen forward. Notice out of the corner of your eye, the goats follow their instinctive hunger, eating briars and other greens under the watchful eye of the chief “Billy Goat.” When a goat’s appetite is fulfilled, they roam back into the flock. These goats know instinctively when to quit eating. Are humans still attuned to follow natural instincts and eat only until satisfied?
Next choice: Take yoga outside to unfetter the mind from the clutter of an artificial environment. Animals are programmed to adapt to the wilderness, maintain a lean body mass and eat to survive. Human beings may make selective eating choices based on eye and taste appealing ads. Early humans relied on their natural instincts learning to hunt, fish and gather available food from the land to survive. They learned by trial and fatal error not to eat poisonous foods.
Goats instinctively know to stay away from poisonous, contaminated foods in the wild. Are we knowledgeable today by taking the time to learn what foods are nutritious and those that may have long term toxic effects on a healthy body? Do humans place a priority today on researching food options for health and nutrition including setting aside time in a peaceful environment to eat and calm the nervous system?
Practicing Yoga in the goat habitat reminds us that we have a choice to live life for health and well-being. We have the option to redefine our human priorities and time. Join us on a yoga journey into health, life and creating joy! nancydalephd@gmail.com.