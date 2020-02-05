AdventHealth hosts joint pain solutions lecture
SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “Exploring Joint Pain Solutions” lecture on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. If you have questions about your joint pain and want to know your options, this seminar can help provide a path for treatment. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Orthopedic Navigator Oliver Marasigan and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., in the second floor conference room. To register, please call 863-734-6299 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.
CREATION Life Mall Walkers Club offered by AdventHealth Sebring
SEBRING —AdventHealth Sebring wants healthy living to be accessible to everyone in the community — but realize that concerns about your safety and comfort in the Florida heat can keep you from getting outdoors. The Mall Walkers Club at the Lakeshore Mall allows you to exercise on a flat, even surface with controlled temperatures in a friendly and inviting atmosphere.
They meet at the Lakeshore Mall Food Court on the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Each month they offer a speaker addressing a health and wellness topic. You are welcome to walk before or after the 8:30 a.m. meeting. The Mall is open for walkers each day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Enter through the Food Court entrance. For more information, call 863-386-6468.
AdventHealth Hosts ‘ABC’s of Imaging’ lecture
SEBRING — Join AdventHealth Sebring for a free “ABC’s of Imaging: MRI, CT, PET, X-ray, and Ultrasound for Screening and Diagnosis” lecture on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. Join them to learn more about the different modalities of diagnostic imaging, and why one might be chosen over another for your specific health concern. The free one-hour seminar will be presented by Zbigniew Nawrocki, AdventHealth’s Administrative Director for Cancer and Diagnostic Imaging programs, and held at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Blvd., in the second-floor conference room. To register, please call 863-402-3627 or visit AdventHealthSebring.com.