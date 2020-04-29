Chronological aging is about “regeneration” and renewal” not “degeneration.” Biological beings “age” physically; however, psychologically, we can choose a point of view and set of beliefs to guide our actions that refocus consequences. Emphasis on healthy thoughts and living instead of negativity and deterioration is a powerful point of view. “Thoughts” and “beliefs” originate in the mind and translate into the body. The acceptance of a healthy outlook to regenerate with behaviors that complement this philosophy originates in the mind and executed in the physical body.
Yoga students often say they come to class to help them alleviate a specific pain or to reduce stress and improve mobility. These reasons are an excellent impetus to choose yoga as a place to begin regeneration. Selecting yoga is a way of life that activates vital energy in the body that may be dormant or stagnant. This energy just needs to be tapped into and directed at achieving a specific goal with action.
Let’s review the full-body benefits of yoga. In today’s reality, most people want to reduce mental and physical stress and anxiety that creates tension and distraction from healthy thoughts. Yoga practice has an immediate psychological effect. Yoga is one of the best pathways to generate positive energy towards a goal, pursuing it into reality. The first step is letting go of negative thoughts or energy. Even if the body has deformities, thinking proactively energizes thoughts, followed through with action, to do the best in the present state. Inactivity breeds stagnation.
Mental anxiety has physical manifestations such as headaches, body pain and rapid breathing. Yoga relieves headaches and intensity through calming yoga poses and deep breathing. Shut down the “monkey mind,” jumping from one thought to the next with no purpose and refocus energy into positive activity.
Another side effect of yoga is deeper and longer sleeping patterns. One study indicates that after practicing yoga for 45 minutes before bedtime over a two-month period, participants said they fell asleep in 15 minutes and slept a half-hour longer each night.
Supercharging the body and brain in as little as 30 minutes a day of yoga increases focus and gradually slows aging as yoga results in longer “telomeres”, the part of chromosomes that affect aging. (Although shortening of telomeres does occur with aging, there are certain things that can preserve the length of telomeres to slow the effects of the aging process. One way to preserve telomeres is to maintain lean body weight (Tasciences.com).
Deep yoga breathes are a major contributor to relaxation and slowing down. Rushing through life and letting negativity be absorbed in the mind and body, affect the heart, contributes to back pain and inflammation such as arthritis. Yoga lowers levels of “cytokine,” an immune system protein. “In regard to arthritis, cytokines regulate various inflammatory responses. Cytokines interact with cells of the immune system in order to regulate the body’s response to disease and infection, as well as mediate normal cellular processes in the body” (Verywellhealth.com).
A positive mental attitude makes all the difference in directing the life force. When negativity is absorbed from the mind into the body, the heart races and blood pressure increases.
In essence, all of these steps of lifestyle changes, direct positive energy into anti-aging. The body has its own time clock on Earth but while we are here, we can create a positive experiences that expand joy, walk with a smile and give out a hearty laughter. Regeneration and renewal are a positive choice and a great way to live! Choose happiness and yoga through all life events!
Join other Yoginins at the YMCA when we join together again in laughter and fun doing yoga!